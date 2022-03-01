Hope Rises For Low Income Earners, As CADLANDS Opens Housing Estate In Anambra

It is good news for those looking for affordable lands to develop in the heart of the Awka Capital Territory, as the Genesis City Estate, developed by CADLANDS Real Estate group, was on Sunday inaugurated for business.

The Genesis City is a ten-hectare estate, with about 200 plots of land, situated on the tableland of Amansea

in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State.

With a purchase plan so simplified to ensure affordability and ease of payment, the estate has arrangements for prospective buyers to pay at instalments or also make payments while constructing on their lands.

At the estate, a 500 square metre plot goes for N5.5 million naira while a 300-square metre plot is sold for N3.5 million naira.

The grand opening of the estate held at the estate’s entrance gate was well-attended by top state government functionaries, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, and friends of the CADLANDS, a big name in real estate development.

Inaugurating the project, the Anambra State State Commissioner for Housing, Architect Michael Okonkwo said the Genesis City will significantly add to the efforts government is making to address the challenge of housing deficit in the state.

According to him, government alone cannot address the challenge of the unavailability of housing facilities, hence the need for private individuals and corporate bodies to go into the provision of low-cost housing.

“I am so excited that this is being done by a young person.

“This will add to efforts the government is making to close the gap between housing deficit and housing provisions.

“This is a clear example of our people answering the ‘think home’ call from the governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano and we are happy that the CADLANDS is here to invest in the state,” he said.

On his part, the State Commissioner for Lands, Bonaventure Enemali said the project was very symbolic, where the developer is having an agreement with community land owners for the transfer of lands, commending the CADLANDS for such novel initiative.

“This simply shows what is achievable when young entrepreneurs partner communities to develop housing services for people of Anambra State.

“This is a support for the state government.

“CADLANDS had started operation in 2018 and when I became Commissioner for Lands in Anambra State in 2019, we started a process that will be mutually beneficial to both real estate developers in the state and the community landowners.

“Thank God that today, we have a successful opening of this estate and it is my hope that other realtors will take a cue from CADLANDS,” Enemali advised.

Speaking on behalf of the owners of the community land, Chief Bernard Okeke, the Head of Umu-enuagu family, Okukwa village, Amansea, revealed that the developer met every requirement for the successful handover of the lands.

Chief Okeke assured persons who may wish to purchase lands with the developer, to do so without any fear, assuring that the land is genuine.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CADLANDS, Mr Chimezie Okeke said the estate signifies the beginning of everything beautiful and that’s why he named it Genesis City.

He said he wants to use the estate to show his vision for housing development in Anambra State.

“It is a project that is after my heart for housing development.

“The name basically signifies the hope we have for the future and that’s the reason I called it the Genesis City,” he said.

Okeke said the traditional owners of the land were present at the inauguration of the project, implying that they are in support and agreement with the CADLANDS.

“We also have the title documents for this land and our promise to anyone buying land here is peace of mind.

“All anyone who wishes to purchase lands here has to do, is to visit our office at No. 25 CadLands Road, (Former High Tension) Aroma, Awka, Anambra, Nigeria or call 090-1300-1300.

“You can also contact us via our website- https://cadlands.com/ or send us a mail via Info@CadLands.com ,” he explained.

Mr Okeke also said the CADLANDS will be providing security, basic infrastructure and other sites and services for the occupants of the estate, assuring that the estate will be one of the best in the state.