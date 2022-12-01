The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to the development of the Lagos State University (LASU) students’ hostel.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), Mr. Ope George, said the development is a cardinal part of the deliberate effort by the State Government through the OPPP and the Office Special Adviser on Education (OSAE) to improve the quality of education and enhance the academic performance of students in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. George further stated that the LASU hostel construction is part of the resolve of the Lagos State Government to fulfil a major pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Administration in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Adviser averred that the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser on Education, has partnered with eight developers to provide hostels infrastructure that will transform the Lagos State University into a residential institution.

This, according to him, will go a long way to improve the learning environment, alleviate the stress associated with the current non-residential structure of the university, while promoting a sense of belonging towards encouraging the students to take on the challenges of higher education.