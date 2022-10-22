The history of the struggle for Nigeria’s true democracy as experienced in the June 12, 1993 election is one that reverberates the genes of every true patriotic citizen. History has a way of repeating itself.. because it is a notorious fact that man do not learn from history. For that reason, history always repeat itself. But I know so well that history is the oracle of man. What was lost in 1993, God is giving us back 2023. In 1993, a Yoruba Muslim contested for President and chose a Kanuri Muslim as his VP candidate, they contested with the slogan HOPE’93 and won but IBB had other ideas. In 2023, a Yoruba Muslim will contest with a Kanuri Muslim as his VP candidate with the slogan #RenewedHope2023. The victory is written in the stars.

Historically, it is renewed hope that makes political dialogue possible and not the other way round. The fall out of June 12, 1993 presidential election is pregnant with important lessons for us as a nation. We have always been a Nation that holds the tribal bickering of the past. Our history is rich with the experience of getting at a particular tribe for a perceived injustice done in the cause of realizing a political or sectional goal. Reading Tinubu/ Shetima manifesto for Nigeria it’s like they created the challenges and held on to the key that will enable Nigeria to access the antidote till they are voted in. It’s fantastic. Therefore, to hope for something is to look forward to it with desire and reasonable confidence. Nigeria on the march again, the promised land is our destination.

Throughout Nigerian history, an uncomfortable truth has been evident: when President Muhammadu Buhari officially announced the recognition of June 12 on Wednesday, 6th June 2018, he also declared June 12 as our Democracy Day and conferred MKO Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) award. This is an honour reserved for former presidents. But Buhari stopped short of recognising MKO, as a former President as demanded in some quarters, probably because Abiola was never sworn in. June 12 stubbornly remained a fresh agenda on the table; a nagging sore on the conscience of the nation – obviously not to be wished away.

Interestingly, the official recognition of Abiola as winner and the declaration of June 12 as our Democracy Day, its “burial” has been reversed. Other things that went with it will surely come back to life. Poverty eradication, restructuring and true federalism – will return to the front burner. June 12 will bring back to the fore, especially for the present and future generations of Nigerians, the virtues that the election crystallised. It was the freest and fairest poll in which Nigerians put aside their ethnic, religious, regional and sundry primordial differences and chose their leader. But the military, backed by some forces of darkness, truncated the mandate and re-unleashed the centrifugal forces that have held our dear country in thrall till this day.

By a curious twist of fate, June 12 the Hope Rekindled. Our beloved country Nigeria will rise again as the God of vengeance commissioned a replica of MKO, a Pan-Nigerian warrior, a champion of the rule of law, a reformist, a true nationalist, trusted ally and a truly visionary leader: Asiwaju of Africa, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Jagaban). This is evidently noticed in the voice of President Muhammadu Buhari at the unveiling of the manifestos of ‘Renewed Hope’ PMB had eloquently said: “I, therefore, want to assure all party members and supporters of our government, that I will be at the forefront of this campaign” The hope is now and senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the man chosen by God to renewed the lost hope and glory of Nigeria.

IF there is one thing that is becoming obvious from the unveiling of the manifestos of ‘Renewed Hope’ it is the fact that Nigeria might be on the threshold of history and new political era. What these underscore is the inevitability of attitudinal and orientation change. For as long as we are stuck to old attitudes and prejudices; opposing innovations and time tested approaches to co-habitation and national integration, for so long shall we continue to throw up leaders tainted by our ruinous pasts. We are all part and parcel of the ailing Nigerian state. We are all part of its past and present prejudices. Therefore, this is the appropriate time to rejuvenate our economy, social reengineering and collective responsibility. We need to rebuild our beloved country Nigeria and change the narratives through a time tested structured Hope Rekindled ‘Renewed Hope’.

Finally, permit me to conclude this article that seeks to encourage Nigerians to embrace ‘Renewed Hope’ with the golden words of John Calvin Maxwell, an American author, speaker, and pastor who has written many books, primarily focusing on leadership. Maxwell had famously said: “The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” Just like the respected thinker Mellecker said, the derivative of societal advancement is when those in charge of mankind’s welfare provide window of opportunities for the people to achieve self-fulifillment or self-actualization.

NIGERIA IS NOT FINISHED! NIGERIA SHALL BE VERY GREAT AGAIN IN THE WORLD AND THE WESTERN PEOPLE WILL BEG FOR A VISA TO VISIT.

Odusanya is a Nonreligious African committed to Humanitarianism, Emancipation and Egalitarianism.