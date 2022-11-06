Nigeria like many other countries in sub-Saharan Africa where economic growth has so far not translated into visible signs of development should be a major concern as we navigate through the storm. Truth is, Nigeria, cobbled together by the colonialists, was a mere geographical entity, not a nation, and over 60 years after its independence, it has failed to evolve into a unified nation state; its ethnic nationalities are locked in hostile rivalry and cut-throat struggle for power; its self-centered military adventurists/politicians exploit religion and ethnicity for their selfish political ambitions instead of building nationhood through deliberate promotion of fairness and equity, conditions that engender a sense of inclusion and, thus, nation-building.

Hope ’93 constitute an important repository of Nigeria’s political practice and history. Graciously, Hope ’93 Movement’s manifestos which rest on poverty eradication; youths employments as well as care for the aged people among others has been fully synchronized and integrated into the new policy documents ‘Renewed Hope’ birthed by Hope Rekindled. Therefore, it is safe to say that Nigeria is rising from the ashes – the ‘Renewed Hope’ signposts the beginning of a new dawn and represent the way forward. Although, there would be deep and festering uneasiness in the South-East, nonetheless the way forward is alliance and negotiations.

Arising from the events of that day, June 12, 1993, an estimated 14 million Nigerians – irrespective of ethnic, religious, class, and regional affiliations, (in a period when religious acrimony and tension had reached its zenith) – defied bad weather to elect their president with the Hope of ending eight years of military dictatorships – the rise from the ashes – the blood of our martyrs watered the seed of the democracy that many are opportunistically enjoying today. Hopefully it becomes the healing balm and tonic for the rising sun. The issues of Equity, Fair-play and Justice needs to be addressed – our compatriots particularly of the eastern region and other stakeholders needs to come together and rebuild trust in each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undeniable…. given the foregoing and taking cognizance of an extract in a well documented article of an erudite scholar, Bolaji Akinyemi. He said: “The Document tagged; “Renewed Hope 2023- Action Plan for a Better Nigeria”, sounds to me like a subtle political savage of “emi lokan leyin eyi ti a Abiola sonu”, that is, it’s my turn after MKO Abiola’s lost turn, this for me is an excellent genre that may fly among the Yorubas, Christians, Muslims or Traditionalists. A rescue from traditional tribal war that the earlier simple genre “Emi lokan” is generating.” Therefore, it was opined that; Hope ’93 championed by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola was Nigeria’s brightest moment and symbol of Hope.

Similarly, Orji Uzor Kalu, a Nigerian politician and businessperson who is the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District. He also serves as the Chief Whip of the House of Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria. Previously served as the Governor of Abia State, Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007. He was quoted as saying; “I’m an Igbo man to the core. I’m also a Nigerian to the core. If anyone from the Southeast had been nominated for the presidency, I would have been the one. So, it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running”,

Furthermore, he said “I see a more united country rising from the ashes of hate and fear. Those who fear that the Igbo do not have leaders should first try to find out how Igbo people manage their affairs. Yes, Igbo people have their leaders and when their leaders speak, those they lead take cue. And of course, Igbo leaders are talking.” He called on the Igbo to align properly and seek strategic partnership of other interest groups and political blocs to achieve developmental ideas.”

His Excellency, the distinguished senator, passionately posited: He argued that if the Igbo found a very strategic political partner, while not putting all their eggs in one basket, they could achieve their goals. “We can however not do that if we remain antagonistic to one another. We cannot achieve it if we scare everyone with hate. We cannot achieve it if we think it is Igbo and Igbo alone. No, we must build necessary network. We must build alliances across the political divide. If we don’t build such alliances, we may not be able to market our demand,” this is the profound articulation for the rising from the ashes.

Conclusively, permit my indulgence to share with us the words of Samantha Shannon, a British writer of dystopian, fantasy and paranormal fiction. She had profoundly said: “You have risen from the ashes before. The only way to survive, she said, is to believe you always will.” finally, I like to acknowledge the humility and boldness of the “Lion of Bourdillon” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) as he takes the message of hope to our compatriots in the eastern region beginning from Monday 7th of November. The ‘Renewed Hope’ is the binding force behind the rising from ashes of hate to the rising sun.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com