HOPE ’93, was the harbinger of series of good tidings that was on the way coming before the reactionary forces scuttled the JOY of NIGERIANS. The message was very clear; eradication of POVERTY. He said in his campaign for HOPE: “No citizen of our dear nation Nigeria is permitted to go to bed in empty stomach.”-MKO Abiola HOPE ’93. Today more than 100 Millions of our citizens have tested positive to HUNGERVIRUS.

Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola GCFR, also known as M. K. O. Abiola (24 August 1937 – 7 July 1998) a Nigerian businessman, publisher, and politician. He was the Aare Ona Kankafo XIV of Yorubaland and an aristocrat of the Egba clan. Abiola’s support in the June 1993 presidential election cut across geo-political zones and religious divisions, among a few politicians to accomplish such a spread during his time. By the time of his death, he had become an unexpected symbol of democracy.

Today in history, apart from the period 1967-1970, when Nigeria experienced civil strife, June 12, 1993, and July 7, 1998, would also remain politically indelible in the post-independence annals of the nation. About three decades after, it is still a year that shapes Nigeria’s political foray. June 12 and July 7 become a ‘milestone’ for historians and political analysts to pinpoint when xraying the political sojourn of Africa’s most populous country. But one man, even in death, has become the face of that era. He also serves as a symbol of Nigeria’s democratic.

The life and times of Nigeria’s venerable politician Moshood Abiola Kashimawo, the business tycoon and philanthropist, is not only phenomenal but truly worthy of national celebration, as we now have it. The Abiola story is a tale of conviction, determination and demonstration of sagacity— how a young man who entered into business at the tender age of nine (selling firewood to neighbours) went on to study accounting, graduated with a first class degree and built a fortune worth millions of dollars doing business.

FOR many Nigerians, the events of June 12 and the demise of the symbol of the pan Nigerian mandate is a tales that bear so much negative impact on the developmental challenges of our country. With the exception of Nigerians who were too young or not born then many of who are unable to understand what action positive and negative the narration of the annulment of a free and fair election remains in the realm of imagination. I join millions of our compatriots home and abroad to identify and share in the pains with the immediate family members of our hero, a noble father and a great patriot.

Today, the twenty forth memorial anniversary of the pillar of sport in Africa, is a special occasion for revisiting our golden era and reminiscence. Yours truly was privileged to be part of the human instrument in the efforts to validate June 12 as our Democracy Day. Therefore, it is a privilege and honor to rededicate the rest part of the journey of life for a lifetime of service to humanity and NATION-BUILDING. This is part of the reasons why I chose the topic of “The Road To Prosperity” in honor of MKO.

Although a nation in despair; is anyone else feeling the prevailing despair about the depths we seem to have plummeted to as a country? Everyone is walking around saying … how low can we go. Nonetheless, permit me to conclude this article dedicated to MKO with a message of ‘HOPE’ Emily Dickinson one of America’s greatest and most original poets of all time. “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all.” In your deepest struggle lies your greatest strength. Your wounds can become your wisdom. You can turn pain into medicine. You can feel the light sneak through the cracks in your armor. Stay awhile longer and hope. The future listens to hope.

MKO WILL RISE AGAIN..

ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI