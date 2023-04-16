Hoodlums allegedly guided by suspected armed security men on Saturday disrupted and snatched the ballot box at Umuarusi Amandugba hall in the Isu local government area of Imo state.

It was gathered that about five thugs invaded the polling units at about 09:19 Am. The thugs invaded the area despite the heavy presence of security men. One of the voters who identified himself as Chibuike said: “We are afraid.

“You saw how they snatched the ballot box with security people around and you will know it was planned.

“We are afraid and we are not safe. How can an election be conducted with an armoured vehicle? This is wrong.”