“Why are you cast down, O my soul? And why are you disquieted within me? Hope in God, for I shall yet praise Him for the help of His countenance.” – Psalm 42:5

Samuel Hedborn was born into a Swedish family with few resources. He only could afford higher education because of the help of friends. He hoped to pursue an academic career, but this proved impractical. As a last resort, he decided to become a pastor.

Although a Christian, he still battled depression and pursued the ministry with “dark forebodings.” To Hedborn, this career meant preaching “to others about light and hope without possessing them myself.” Partly as an outlet for his struggles, he wrote hymns, many reflecting his honesty with God and himself and what he learned about faith.

One of his most impactful compositions was “Glorious Majesty.” As this hymn suggests, Hedborn realized how much he needed God. Instead of wallowing in despair, believers should praise Him despite personal struggles.

Perhaps because of his doubts, he could turn to God in praise. He knew others may have similar experiences and need to worship Him as well.

Despite whatever struggles we go through, we need to remember that He is God. In our earthly journeys we may struggle, but our hearts still can be full of praise. We can trust Him to bless us and overcome our darkness with His light. As Hedborn realized, we may be imperfect, yet God continually reveals His grace.

No matter what is going on for you, make this a moment to worship God. Remember, you can be honest with Him

*Reflection Question:*

What can you praise God for right now?

*Prayer*

Father, here are issues I struggle with: ________. Thank You for Your help. I worship You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Psalm 42