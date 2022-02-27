Hon. Avia Wins Jos North/Bassa bye-election

The candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election, Hon. Musa Agah Avia has emerged the winner of the polls.

Avia, who is the current member representing Irigwe/Rukuba Constituency in the Plateau State House Assembly, polled a total of 40, 343 votes to emerge winner.

Avia was closely followed by the Peoples Redemption Party’s candidate, Mohammed Adams Gwani, who polled 37, 857 votes, while the ruling All Progressives Congress candidate, Joseph Abbey Aku, who came a distant 3rd, scored 26, 111 votes.

While declaring the results, the Returning of the election, Dr. Oyekinka Oyerinde, from the University of Jos, said, “Musa Agah Avia scored the highest votes of 40, 343, and having certified the requirement of the law, is hereby declared winner of the election”.