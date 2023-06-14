Hollantex’s TV commercial features Diamond Platnumz

#FeatureByHollantex: The ”Together with Hollantex” television commercial, starring Diamond Platnumz, has finally been released by Hollantex, the Wax fashion leader. A stunning display of color, creativity, talent, and fashion are all featured in the TVC, which also tells a heartwarming message of unity and happiness.

The entire family is seen dancing with Diamond and enjoying themselves in the second half of the television commercial. The African spirit, which places a strong emphasis on family and community, is beautifully captured in this section of the TVC. The graceful dance steps and the vivid colors are a celebration of life and love.

The TVC is the ideal illustration of how music and wax fashion can combine to produce something genuinely lovely termed “Togetherness.” The TVC is proof of their mutual appreciation of creativity and beauty. Hollantex and Diamond Platnumz’s partnership is a match made in heaven.

The TVC celebrates how Hollantex brings color into relationships, love, and community while showcasing the best of African culture.

Hollantex has once again demonstrated their dedication to colors, quality, craftsmanship, and originality as a business.

Catch the TVC here.

In honor of this collaboration, Hollantex has started a fun online game named “Together with Hollantex.” The ad aims to unite people and highlight the exquisiteness of Hollantex wax hues.

There are other prizes up for grabs, including a grand reward of $5000 for the activity’s winner. The guidelines are straightforward: dress in your lovely Hollantex wax materials and capture moments of community with your loved ones, friends, or family in photos. Then, upload your photos on social media and tag the official Hollantex accounts while using the hashtag #togetherwithhollantex.

People get a wonderful chance to demonstrate their appreciation of Hollantex fabrics and sense of community during this activity. The high-quality fabrics from Hollantex are renowned for their variety of hues and patterns. The company has always been a favorite among fashion fans, and this event demonstrates the brand’s dedication to fostering human connections via clothing.

No matter where they are from or what their background is, anyone in all of Africa is welcome to participate in the “Together with Hollantex” program. It is a fantastic way to meet individuals from all around Africa, express your creativity, and show off your enthusiasm for wax fashion. So assemble your loved ones, take your Hollantex wax fabrics, and start snapping photos of your group. Who knows, you might be the fortunate recipient of the top award! Those taking part in this fantastic event wish you success.

Share this post