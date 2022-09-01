*“I know where you dwell, where Satan’s throne is … you hold firmly to My name, and did not deny My faith even in the days of Antipas, My witness, My faithful one, who was killed among you, where Satan dwells.” – Revelation 2:13 NASB*

Attending a camp meeting in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1820, everything changed for Joseph Tarkington. He felt the conviction of the Holy Spirit and gave his life to Jesus.

He came from a family that was not particularly religious. When he returned home, his mother told him she had heard about his conversion. To his surprise, tears rolled down her cheeks as she confessed that she had backslidden. She told him she had hidden her light as if putting it under a bushel. She encouraged him to hold fast to his profession.

In his autobiography, Tarkington described the impact of his mother’s message. He developed a special burden for the lost and became a full-time preacher. He studied at Indiana Seminary, but most of his education came from experience, preaching, listening, and studying.

Tarkington went on to impact countless lives. He never forgot his mother’s encouragement to hold fast.

Holding fast is important for the Christian life. This message was given to three different churches in the book of Revelation. In the last of the three, Jesus said, “I am coming quickly; hold firmly to what you have, so that no one will take your crown” (Revelation 3:11). Holding fast means resisting temptation, being sure of what we believe, and staying faithful.

Make sure you are holding fast. Don’t compromise, but stay committed to the Kingdom of God. Don’t give up or be discouraged. Serve Him faithfully.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you hold fast to God’s promises today?

*Prayer*

Father, I commit my time, talents, and treasures to You. Use me to impact others for Your Kingdom and glory. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Revelation 2