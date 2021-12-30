Nigerian economic development has swung from adopting strong doses of Statism to sprinkles of Liberalism. On attainment of self-government from early 1950s all the regional governments of the day and the central government embarked on development plans to transform the economy. None of the governments went out of their way to empower indigenous business men in the private sector. Rather they set up parastatals like Western Nigeria Development Corporation, much unlike the private Chaebols promoted in South Korea. Though Nigeria claimed operating a mixed economy there was a lot of socialism in the air that lingers to this very day.

This statist mentality intensified with advent of oil and petrodollars leading to the creation of mega parastatals especially those created by the federal government. NNPC by asset was noted as a world giant’ sometime in the 1980s. Most states including newly created ones immediately set up their development corporations, for example OWENA by Ondo state and OPIC by Ogun State. All seemed well until oil prices crashed in 1982, bringing down the castles built in the air.

The oil crash precipitated a change of government in 1984 and the new government deepened statism with the introduction of price controls and central distribution of essential commodities. They failed to address the structural defects of the economy; this did not come until the introduction of the Structural Adjustment Program (SAP) in 1986 after a change of government. This represented the first volte face to statism after Nigerian Independence of 1960. Price controls, central distribution of so-called essential commodities, as well as fiat fixing of exchange rate and obtaining import licenses from bureaucrats were done away with under the Structural Adjustment Program. First steps at sale of government holdings in parastatals was adopted under a privatization program. This period also witnessed a widening of the financial sector.

Within two years of introduction of the structural adjustment program there began a fillip to the economy. Heavily import dependent industries did go under but they were replaced by industries sourcing their raw materials within the country. Professor Charles Soludo, a former governor of the central bank, did affirm in an interview that whatever resilience in the Nigerian economy that has made us not go the way of Venezuela was put in place during the SAP years.

Unfortunately, with the help of the media, the Structural Adjustment Program was given a bad name. Agreed, it never achieved all it was meant to achieve partly due to government indiscipline and a lack of complete buy-in by the Nigerian business elite. What this meant was that the bitter medicine we had to swallow to correct structural defects in the Nigerian economy has been viewed for a long time as the cause of our underperforming economy. If you doubt this submission, realize that China began its structural adjustments’ with coming of President Deng in 1980s with the admirable results. India was forced into a structural reformation in 1991/92 with admirable results too. However, with a change at the helm in 1993 the much-maligned Nigerian SAP was set aside and we returned to fiat fixing of the naira. Fiat determination of the naira represents the hallmark of Nigerian statism.

With this development and the pariah status of the brutal military regime the recovering economy slipped into doldrums of 1993-1998. A change of guard came about in 1998 leading to a return to civil rule in 1999. The new team couched their structural restructuring as “Reforms” of the economy. This marked another phase of reduced Statism, not complete elimination. The signal to liberalism was a market determined currency. Privatization moved up a notch than what obtained in the past with private investors leading the new investments in the telecoms. Licenses were given for private refineries as well. Today Nigeria host the largest single train refinery in the world. Attempts were made at road concessions signaling a new move of private participation in road infrastructure. Fortuitously this was a prolonged phase of increased liberalism spanning 1999 to 2015.

There was another change of administration in 2015 and the new team had strong statism credentials. They signaled their strong statism credentials by fiat fixing of the naira and by many other govt interventions. They took a step back by attempts to bring back a defunct parastatal; the Nigerian Airways. The disastrous consequences was that an economy that achieved 6-8% economic growth could barely grow at 2% each year for six straight years 2015-2020.

My submission is that we do have empirical and historical evidence to know by which ideological choice the economy performs better. Rather than throwing out the baby with the bath water we retain the baby while changing the bath water, the bath waters being political parties.

Whenever I make a pitch for ratifying our unwritten libertarian realities and canvas private sector led economic principles for our nations transformation, commentators respond that ‘government’ should continue to initiate and drive policies. I must state clearly that I do not subscribe to this ‘government driving policy’ because of government’s track record in foisting on the nation bad policy choices that got the nation into retrogression. I intend to catalog a number of Nigerian government policies that dug the holes we are in. More so, unlike in the past, our best are no longer domiciled in government or in their agencies.

SIGNING ONTO THE LOME CONVENTION(LC): This revealed the mindset of government policy officers of the 70s. Lome Convention is a pact between African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) nations and the European Economic Commission now turned European Union. We signed into the convention in 1975 to protect ACP countries quotas of bananas, coffee beans, cocoa beans, etc from competition from certain Latin American countries. What this pact achieved was getting us trapped at the lower rung of the agricultural value chain restricting us to export raw agricultural produce alone.

IMPORT SUBSTITUTION INDUSTRIAL POLICY (ISIP): At the dawn of Independence Nigeria went the way of Latin American countries and chose ISIP as the path to industrialization, adding to societal wealth beyond the agrarian economy. By the 1970s the weaknesses of this policy had become obvious but not to Nigerian policy makers who, now aflush with petrodollars, further deepened the ISIP. It got as bad as most industries brought into the country in the 70s were based on among other things imported core raw materials. To date we still hold on to ISIP saying we have to satisfy the Nigerian market so can’t export our more complex industrial products. This has been the Achilles heel of our industrialization.

EXCHANGE RATE POLICY and DUTCH DISEASE DEBACLE: Nigerians love a strong currency and how policy makers have from Independence provided us with one. Before the oil boom of the seventies, one Nigerian pound exchanged for one pound sterling. Later, the introduction of the NAIRA AND KOBO with one naira you could get almost two dollars. These rates were fixed by fiat – Nigerian government pronouncement. This exchange rate policy ensured Nigerian economy eventually caught Dutch Disease (DD). DD is an economic malaise that afflicts resource rich countries particularly oil and gas rich countries whose foreign reserves do rise astronomically. I will discuss Dutch Disease in more detail some other time.

IMPORTANCE OF IDENTIFYING WHAT WENT WRONG: In the early sixties, African nations including Nigeria were given a better outlook of development than Asian colonies. Fast forward fifty years and the differing outcome is there to see. The 21st century is said to belong to Asia, while Africa is wobbling. This is simply because Africa and Asia took differing pathways of development after each attained Independence. Yet discussing with young Nigerians, managers of our future, they espouse the very errors of their fathers as our pathway for development. This narrative has to change lest we remain trapped as poverty capital of the world.