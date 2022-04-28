His Unwavering Care For you

‘When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple whom he loved standing beside her, he said to his mother, “Woman, here is your son.” Then he said to the disciple, “Here is your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his own home.’ (John 19:26-27)

Mary’s sense of abandonment and angst mounted. Yet, in this moment of overwhelming grief and confusion as her son hung bloodied and battered before her on a rugged cross, Jesus turned and looked tenderly into her face and offered the words that eased her troubled mind and gave her a hope for the future.

Even in His moment of greatest trial and torture, Jesus saw Mary’s suffering, felt her despair and offered her the comfort and provision she needed. He made a way forward for his mother — John, a son who would provide her with security in her final years. Surely if Jesus could offer compassion and comfort to his mother in His last excruciating moments of life, He will do so for us today as He sits victoriously on His throne.

The Saviour who died cruelly at the hands of His enemies understands pain and suffering. He has walked in such territory himself and saw it in the eyes of His mother as He died. Jesus says to us today, that just as He provided for Mary in her moment of despair, so too will He provide for our needs. He will not leave us abandoned and without a way forward.

Whether we are suffering from pain in our bodies or struggling with loneliness or fear right now, whatever our need is, Jesus can provide. Therefore, approach our Saviour with boldness, ‘so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.’ (Hebrews 4:16)

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for sending Jesus to save us.

Not only was His sacrifice the reason for our redemption, He also lovingly provided for so many needs while He walked on earth.

I know that Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever.

As He has taken care of the needs of the people around Him while he was in the world, so will He also, take care of my needs, now that He’s seated at your right hand.

No matter what seems to be in my way today, I lay it in your hand and trust that Jesus will be my way forward.

I will walk confidently in the hope, joy and love that you provide.

Thank you and bless you.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

