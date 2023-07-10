Hilda Baci to cook for widows

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Duke of Shomolu Productions, a theatrical play-producing outfit, disclosed that the Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, will be cooking in Lagos on Friday, July 14, to raise funds for a widow. The initiative which was founded by Joseph Edgar was created to assist widows and empower them to be self-reliant.

He disclosed that the initiative, which has been operating for the past three years, had raised more than N10 million for widows. The initiative involves very close friends and associates of The Duke of Shomolu, who donate cash instead of gifts to mark his birthdays. In the end, the cash is given to a selected widow of their choice.

Mr. Edgar explained that Miss Baci will cook for 10 people at the Ivy Hotel at Emerald in Ikeja GRA, Lagos. According to him, N1 million will be donated to a widow of Miss Baci’s choice. He also pointed out the sponsor of the event as Prothrive Astute Heights Ltd., makers of Grandios Pap, who chose to sponsor as part of their social responsibility.

Trending How to Build a Successful Fintech Startup in Nigeria

Just last weekend, Hilda Baci had been part of the guest at the award night of the 2023 NIHOTOUR gastronomy festival in Abuja where she was quoted to have said- “…in my own little way or big way, I will keep on putting on the effort to put Nigeria cuisines on the world map to drive more positive attention to Nigeria and let people know what we do, what we are all about, and what we are capable of doing.”

Indeed the star has been true to her words, not content with merely beating a world record but determined to continually make a social impact.

Share this post