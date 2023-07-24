Highlights From Big Brother Season 8 Opening Night…

Season 8 of Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ kicks off after a 70-day, drama-filled journey.

As always, it’s Big Brother season, a sure place of drama and vibes

Here are the night’s highlights: The new season, which is an all-star edition and includes 20 roommates from prior seasons:

Ebuka and Biggie’s fun diary room session

With the host, Ebuka, and Big Brother in the diary room, the program appeared to have started in the same way it did at the close of the previous season.

Exceptional musical performances

Kcee gave a standout performance to open the concert, then Wande Coal brought the house down with a performance of his most recent singles.

Kiddwaya makes Ceec an offer of 120 million.

Kiddwaya entered the house as the second All-Stars housemate, and within minutes of his arrival, he wooed Ceec with a mouth-watering offer.

He promised to give her the prize money, 120 million yen, in exchange for her leaving the competition right away. Cee-c quickly dismissed it with humor, asserting that she doesn’t trust guys.

Ended Beefs

Due to prior misunderstandings between these parties, the audience was shocked to see two ground-breaking hugs on the opening night. When Alex and Cee-c hugged.

As this is rumored to be the first public hug between the two in five years, it came as a shock given the tense relationship between the two during their time at the Big Brother Naija Double Wahala.

When Cross and Kiddwaya exchanged hugs at the former’s entrance inside the house, they surprised the audience as well. During their time as Big Brother Lockdown season roommates, the two were known to frequently argue.

It seems to be all love, hugs and light among the housemates, no beefs yet. Fingers crossed.

Vibrant and unique attire

There were many interesting ensembles that got us talking on opening night. Ebuka came through as always, opening the proceedings with a stunning pink suit that is ideal for the current Barbie style. After all, it’s Barbie season!

He pulled off an all-purple traditional attire made of aso-oke for his second appearance of the evening.

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Season four winner Mercy Eke also grabbed attention with a theatrical dress that has been compared to a fancy carnival outfit online.

Whitemoney held it down for the guys, making his appearance in a regal all-white ensemble.

Big Brother Naija All Stars season eight is just the start of what’s to come. Watch the program on Africa Magic Urban, Showcase, Family, and ShowMax.