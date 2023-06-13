Highest-Grossing Nigerian Actresses, 2023

Compiled by FilmOne Entertainment, below is the list of the highest-grossing Nigerian actresses in 2023.

1. Toyin Abraham

At number one spot is Toyin Abraham, a renowned actress who have starred in a number of high-grossing movies such as Alakada Reloaded (2017), The Ghost and the Tout (2018), Elevator Baby (2019), Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner (2020) and Ijakumo (2022)

With an astounding figure of 8.9 million followers on Instagram, the star earned a sum of 424 million naira for her films, King of Thieves (2018) and Ijakumo (2022).

2. Mercy Johnson

At the second spot is Mercy Johnson. The star has appeared in numerous notable films since 2004 when she made her debut appearance in The Maid. Some of her notable films include; 30 Days in Atlanta (2014), Seven and a Half Dates (2018) and The Legend of Inikpi (2020).

With an impressive count of 13.6 followers on Instagram, the star earned a sum of 377 million naira for her roles in Battle on Buka Street (2022) and Passport (2022)

3. Toni Tones

An extremely talented actor, Toni Tones sits at the third spot. Some of notable films starring the star actor include; It’s her Day (2016), King of Boys (2018) and Lara and the Beat (2018).

With 389 thousand followers on Instagram, the star who starred in the sixth highest grossing Nigerian film, Brotherhood (2022) earned a sum of 328 million naira.

4. Funke Akindele, Tina Mba, and Sola Sobowale

Three remarkable actresses with great track records sit at number four with 291 million naira.

Funke Akindele´s natural comedy talent has made her a fan favorite, boasting of an outstanding count of 15.8 million followers on Instagram. Some of the notable films she has starred in includes; Jenifa series (2008-2018), Omo Ghetto (2020) and Battle on Buka Street (2022).

Often referred to as “The King Mother” of Nigerian cinema, Sola Sobowale has grown to be a highly respected actress known for her powerful performances. She has starred in some of the highest grossing films such as; King of Boys (2018), Wedding Party 1 & 2 (2016, 2017) and Battle on Buka Street.

Tina Mba is a talented Nigerian actress who has appeared in several notable films. Some notable films in which Tina Mba has showcased her acting prowess includes; 76 (2016), The Royal Hibiscus Hostel (2017) and Battle on Buka Street (2022).

5. Lolade Okusanya

Although, a newcomer, Lolade Okusanya takes the fifth spot, with an earning of 104 million naira. due to her role in Ijakumo (2022).

