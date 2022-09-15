“The kingdom of heaven is like a treasure hidden in the field, which a man found and hid again; and from joy over it he goes and sells all that he has and buys that field.” – *Matthew 13:44 NASB*

This parable involves a man who discovered something so valuable that he was willing to sell all he had just to purchase it. What was so important? It was a “treasure.” But this was a treasure that he had found and then hidden again. Knowing the value of this treasure, he felt compelled to conceal it so it could not be taken away.

But, for some reason, he hid it in a field that he did not own. But, even though he had to give up everything, this treasure was so valuable to him that he was willing to sell all that he had to possess it. And, without hesitation, he bought the field out of pure joy.

Jesus told this parable to give us an idea about what “the kingdom of heaven is like.” It is like that buried treasure of unimaginable riches. Yet, many people have not begun to experience the depth of its wealth. But, if we realize what a treasure it is, we would give up everything to possess it.

Many people have tasted the Kingdom of Heaven and know about God’s Promises. Yet, many have not been willing to do what it takes to gain and keep this Kingdom. They have hidden this Kingdom and all its abundance out of sight. And they value their possessions, pleasures, and worldly power more than this treasure.

Today, God offers you the riches of His Kingdom. But to possess it, you must seek Him and commit your life to Him. Joyfully lay aside the things of this world that you might experience the full treasure that God has prepared for you.

*Prayer:*

Father, thank You that the riches of Your Kingdom are available to me. I lay aside everything to receive those riches. I commit my life to You. I seek first Your Kingdom! In Jesus’ name. Amen.