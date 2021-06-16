Henry And Helen Remind Nigerians of Love on Their Wedding Day

158 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 16, 2021
It was joy galore on the 12th of June 2021 for the families and friends of the Ikechukwus and Yakubus as Mr Henry Ikechukwu wedded his beautiful wife, Helen Yakubu. The wedding took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Glory Tabernacle, Asokoro, Abuja.
The union itself had a unifying message to Nigerians in this time of very tense socio-political atmosphere as it brings a northern girl from Akwanga, Nasarawa state and a southern boy from Nkanu-west in Enugu state together in holy matrimony. They seem to be saying to Nigerians that we can actually live together and love each other irrespective of our differences.
Was it also sheer coincidence that the wedding took place on a special day for Nigeria, the Democracy Day, a day in which Nigerians are reminded to make commitments to the country’s democracy?
The wedding which began at 10am was followed up by the reception at the same venue, there was plenty to eat and drink and enough room for those who cared to try their dancing skills after the couple were through with the cutting of cake and other ceremonial functions of the wedding.
