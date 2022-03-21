Help your partner live longer by having regular sex – Expert tells Couples

Popular Nigerian social influencer and relationship expert, Fegor Chime has averred that having regular sex helps couples to live longer.

In a post on Facebook, the expert who underscored the importance of sex in marriage, said having regular orgasm can keep couples from hospital issues.

She wrote:

Sex in marriage is very important, apart from that it makes you connect well with your partner. Having an r..gasm a day can keep the doctor away. In order for the optimal health benefits, having an or..gasm every 24 hours keeps the health benefits at their maximum and the levels of oxytocin, estrogen and testosterone consistently flowing. Not only that, but regular sex can improve cardiovascular health, reduce risks of prostate cancer and even reduce the possibility of osteoporosis. Why not help your partner live longer?