Help me develop my State, Governor begs National Assembly

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has sought the support of the National Assembly for the development efforts of his administration.

Specifically, the Governor urged the leadership of the National Assembly to be intentional in structuring its legislative activities to ensure rapid development of the state and ensure effective delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Governor Oyebanji made the plea during a working visit to the office of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the National Assembly Complex, in Abuja .

The Governor was accompanied by the Senate Majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman Senate Committee on Media, Mr Yemi Adaramodu, Senator Cyril Fasuyi and all House of Representative members from Ekiti State.

Other lawmakers in attendance at the Governor’s meeting with the Senate President included, Senators Adamu Alero, Olamilekan Yayi, Senator representing, Cross Rivers South, Asuquo Ekpeyong and Senior Special Adviser to the President on Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Olanrewaju Ibrahim.

Governor Oyebanji who congratulated Senator Akpabio on his emergence as the Senate President, commended him for his leadership role since assumption especially the passage of the 2023 Supplementary Budget, screening of the Service Chiefs and appointment of principal officers of the Senate.

Governor Oyebanji said “I am here formally to congratulate you on your election as Senate President and to wish you well in this strategic and dedicated assignment. It is my pleasure to commend you that within the shortest period you assumed the leadership of the Senate, you have screened the Service Chiefs, passed the 2023 Supplementary Budget and constituted Principal officers which I believe is a great achievements.

“It shows the testament of the fact that you are prepared for this job and you have the capacity and ability to lead the Senate very well”.

The Governor also thanked Senator Akpabio for the emergence of Senators Opeyemi Bamidele as the Senate Majority Leader and Yemi Adaramodu as the Chairman Senate committee on Media, stressing that the duo are tested and trusted politicians and strategist who will be assets to the upper legislative chamber.

The Governor expressed his administration’s readiness to partner the National Assembly to actualize his policies and programmes for Ekiti state.

According to him, “as a State we are ready to partner with you to ensure that we join hands with Mr President to develop this country. We are representatives of the people and Nigerians want to see actions and evidence of government preparedness to meet their yearnings and aspirations.

“And In the very few days you have assumed leadership, the Senate is tracking in those directions, we are proud to be associated with you and we will continue to partner with you”, the Governor assures.

Governor Oyebanji called on the Senate to support President Bola Tinubu in the task of delivering on his promises to the Nigerian Populace.

Responding, Senator Godswill Akpabio thanked Governor Oyebanji for his support towards his emergence as the Senate President.

The Senate President who eulogized the capacity of Ekiti State Governor to deliver the best for the state, promised to support his shared vision through their legislative activities.

“Your Excellency, we are very proud of you, within a very few months in office you have shown a lot of resilience, determination and capacity, above all you have demonstrated the highest level of humility I have seen in Leadership”.

Akpabio added, “we will learn some things from you, if we don’t learn about your humility, then we will learn about your intellect and also be enriched with your prayers”.

In their remarks on behalf of others, Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Yemi Adaramodu and an House Representative Member, Davidson Akinlayo promised to represent Ekiti people well in their legislative functions.