Monday, May 30, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Hellas Verona part ways with head coach Igor Tudor

Hellas Verona part ways with head coach Igor Tudor

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Italian outfit Hellas Verona has announced the departure of head coach Igor Tudor today via the club Website. The 44-year-old was appointed in September to replace Eusebio De Francesco following his slow start to the campaign. The Croatian had coached Galatasaray, Hajduk Split and Udinese. Last season, he was Andrea Pirlo’s assistant at Juventus, but later revealed his dissatisfaction with the role he played, vowing not to accept another secondary post ever again.

The Croatian had an impressive campaign with Gialloblu, finishing in 9th place in the Serie A table.

Igor, in his farewell message to Verona fans, thanked the club for the hospitality he had enjoyed during his stay. He also discloses that the president of the club had a huge project for next season, which he feels not all conditions are needed. But instead of misconception, both bodies agreed to part ways.

“ Difficult decision because in Verona, I found a work environment and a group of fantastic players and men who allowed me to express myself at my best and create a profitable harmony with the Club, for which we have achieved extraordinary results.

I thought about it for a long time, comparing myself with the President, whose frankness and transparency I appreciated in explaining the programs for next season, but we both agreed that there were not all the conditions that would have been needed to continue a path together.

In light of this, it was appropriate for us  to separate. An affectionate greeting to the city of Verona, where I had a great time, a hug to the fans who sent me affection and warmth and big good luck to Hellas Verona for a future full of satisfaction “.

The club thanked the Croatian for his time with them.

“The Club, in the figure of the President Maurizio Setti, thanked Mr Tudor for the excellent work he has done and wished him the best professional satisfaction for the rest of his career.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended