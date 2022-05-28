Hellas Verona part ways with head coach Igor Tudor

Italian outfit Hellas Verona has announced the departure of head coach Igor Tudor today via the club Website. The 44-year-old was appointed in September to replace Eusebio De Francesco following his slow start to the campaign. The Croatian had coached Galatasaray, Hajduk Split and Udinese. Last season, he was Andrea Pirlo’s assistant at Juventus, but later revealed his dissatisfaction with the role he played, vowing not to accept another secondary post ever again.

The Croatian had an impressive campaign with Gialloblu, finishing in 9th place in the Serie A table.

Igor, in his farewell message to Verona fans, thanked the club for the hospitality he had enjoyed during his stay. He also discloses that the president of the club had a huge project for next season, which he feels not all conditions are needed. But instead of misconception, both bodies agreed to part ways.

“ Difficult decision because in Verona, I found a work environment and a group of fantastic players and men who allowed me to express myself at my best and create a profitable harmony with the Club, for which we have achieved extraordinary results.

I thought about it for a long time, comparing myself with the President, whose frankness and transparency I appreciated in explaining the programs for next season, but we both agreed that there were not all the conditions that would have been needed to continue a path together.

In light of this, it was appropriate for us to separate. An affectionate greeting to the city of Verona, where I had a great time, a hug to the fans who sent me affection and warmth and big good luck to Hellas Verona for a future full of satisfaction “.

The club thanked the Croatian for his time with them.

“The Club, in the figure of the President Maurizio Setti, thanked Mr Tudor for the excellent work he has done and wished him the best professional satisfaction for the rest of his career.”