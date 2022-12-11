By Merit Ugolo

The Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has called on the residents of Badagry division to join hands with the State Government to fish out the bad eggs in the State’s health care system to safeguard the health and well-being of the citizens.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Abiola Idowu, who made the call at the end of a two-day sensitisation campaign at the division tasked the residents to speak up against quackery and unethical conduct which she said could impact negatively on the health of the citizens.

Dr. Idowu, represented by the Director, Planning and Budget, Mr. Banjo Ogunsola, disclosed that the essence of the exercise was to educate the residents on the roles and responsibilities of the Agency, saying, “We using this opportunity to sensitise the residents on the need to patronise only health facilities duly registered with the Agency with a proof of the HEFAMAA logo displayed outside the facility and a certificate of registration pasted at the reception”.

She assured the residents that HEFAMAA would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that health facilities across the State conform to the laid down rules and regulations to strengthen the health of the citizens.

“We are constantly monitoring the processes, equipment, personnel and the environment where these facilities operate so that they don’t jeopardize the health of the people. We have to protect the populace from falling prey to quacks who parade themselves as experts in the field”, she added.

In his remarks, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH), Badagry Local Government, Dr. Wale Akeredolu commended the Agency’s efforts in combating quackery in the state. He noted that the regular inspection and monitoring of both public and private health facilities by the Agency would go a long way in keeping the managements on their toes to deliver quality healthcare services to the citizens.

His words: “For the State to win the war against quackery, all hands must be on decks to save the lives of innocent citizens”.

Commenting on the sensitisation campaign in the division, the General Secretary, Agbalata International Market, Mr. Lukman Emilagba thanked the Agency for deeming it fit to educate the residents on the danger inherent in patronising unregistered health facilities, even as he promised to communicate and cascade the messages to other market men and women at their next general meeting.

A motorcyclist, Mr. Sylvester Aigboroje noted that the campaign was a step in the right direction, adding that the Agency should double its efforts in ensuring that Lagosians are well-informed about its activities in safeguarding the health of the citizenry.

Highlights of the event include visits to traditional rulers, opinion leaders, markets, motor parks, tertiary institutions, Primary Healthcare Centres and Hospitals.