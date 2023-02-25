Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has called for the arrest of the Pastor in charge of Shekinah Arena Eagle’s International Ministries, Gosple Agochukwu.

The Pastor had in a post on Facebook, averred that Heaven miraculously supplied him money.

He wrote:

“Needed Cash to get something urgent and help a family without bank account but couldn’t find;

I opened one of my bible and found some new Naira notes.

bank of Heaven have supplied me already.

Miracle no de tire Jesus.”

Reacting, Ossai, who described the Pastor as a liar, called for his arrest.

He wrote:

“Pastor Gosple Agochukwu should be arrested for deceiving the general public .

He kept money inside our holy Bible and after some days, he opened and saw the money there.

Instead of telling us the truth , he is here saying Bank of heaven surprised him with new notes.

I am disappointed at him.

He lied with the Holy Bible.”

