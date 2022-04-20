Heavenly Downpour

“But this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel: And it shall come to pass in the last days, says God, that I will pour out of My Spirit on all flesh; your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, Your young men shall see visions, your old men shall dream dreams. And on My menservants and on My maidservants I will pour out My Spirit in those days, and they shall prophesy.” Jeremiah 2:16–18

One hundred and twenty people waited for the promise that Jesus had left them with of power from on high. Although they did not know exactly what to expect, they only knew that they were desperately thirsty for a deeper relationship with their Heavenly Father.

They had heard of the Holy Spirit and how He would move in and out of peoples’ lives. Then, suddenly, He came to them like a mighty, rushing wind. He rained down on them, not just temporarily, but He came to stay.

They were all filled with power from on high as the Holy Spirit came to live in them and then to overflow them. He changed their lives so drastically that it is said that they began to turn the world upside down. Daring to go beyond the traditions of men, these 120 people wanted God’s righteousness and holiness that is found only in the pouring spiritual rain from Heaven.

Excited and exuberant, they were all filled with God’s Holy Spirit and His fire. They were so possessed by the Holy Spirit that Peter had to tell onlookers that they were not drunk. Miracles, signs and wonders became the norm for them.

Is the Holy Spirit raining down today? Absolutely. God, in His great love for His people, freely gives us the Holy Spirit Who brings blessings that are worth shouting about! His rain in our lives brings His strength, courage, health, wealth, greatness, and help in all situations.

We cannot maintain the fruit of the Spirit in our lives without Him. These, love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, and meekness are all found in the rain of the Holy Spirit. The rain will come when we are so thirsty that we can’t go on without it.

Prayer:

“Dear Lord, please rain down on us and baptize us with Your Holy Spirit so that we can minister to the lost and dying world with power, love and a sound mind. We are thirsty, Lord.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

For the benefit and profit of others, He gives us gifts. These gifts are found in the rain: the word of wisdom, the word of knowledge, faith, gifts of healing, the working of miracles, prophecy, discerning of spirits, tongues, and the interpretation of tongues. Yes, it is raining today. Can you hear it?

Be Greatly Blessed!

