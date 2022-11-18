“Heaven is My throne and the earth is My footstool. Where then is a house you could build for Me? … My hand made all these things … I will look … at one who is humble and contrite in spirit, and who trembles at My word.” *– Isaiah 66:1-2 NASB*

Picture Heaven in all its glory, color, and majesty. Imagine its splendor and grandeur. Hear the sounds that resonate with unimaginable beauty. It is a scene beyond our human comprehension. Yet, through His Word, God has given us glimpses of Heaven.

As John learned in the revelation he was given, it is a place filled with overwhelming praise and worship (Revelation 4:10). Heaven is also God’s throne, the place from where He rules the universe. There, He sees the actions of people and nations.

As He surveys all of creation, what stands out? The Bible tells us He is not impressed with buildings or businesses or with our skills or accomplishments. No, He looks to those who are “humble and contrite of spirit,” who tremble at His Word.

All believers can look forward to spending eternity with God, but if we want to please Him right now, we will humble ourselves. We will worship Him with our lives. We will seek first His Kingdom and revere His Word. We will long to be in His presence.

Make sure God is on the throne of your life. Be filled with His Spirit. Submit to Him your words and deeds, your mind and heart. Humble yourself before Him.

Make His Word the standard for your thoughts and actions. Let your heart be filled with thanks and worship. Be in awe of God and the glories of His creation. Trust Him.

*Reflection Question:* How can you honor and praise God specifically today?

*Prayer*

ADVERTISEMENT

Father, I long to spend eternity with You. I humble myself before You. I treasure Your Word. Help me please and serve You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Isaiah 66