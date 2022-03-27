‘Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.’ Proverbs 13:12 (NIV).

Depression can cause us to give up on life. When the job became too big for Moses, he told God to take his life immediately and not let him have to face his own wretchedness any longer.

Elijah was certain that Jezebel would make good on her threats to kill him, so the prophet asked God to take his life. And it is said that the book of Job covers a span of only nine months, but Job’s losses were so devastating the he said his soul loathed his life.

When the dream of hope drags on and on, the delay can spiral us downwards into a state of dark depression. We need to ask God for wisdom to know when a loved one has become so hopeless or emotionally ill that they can’t take another day of it. And we need to be right there for them.

Who are these people? A young person who has cut themselves as a cry for help because of life problems that seem beyond fixing. War veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who can’t escape or expel the demons of war. Victims of abuse who engage in harmful or unhealthy behaviors as a way of coping. People who struggle with sexual issues but are terrified to talk about them.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, open my heart and my eyes to the need around me. Lead me to another who needs your love and the message of hope today. I am willing and ready to go.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Millions of people are battling with depression or anxiety every day throughout the world. Some sleep in mansions and some under bridges. Depression is no respecter of persons, age, social status or geographical area. Some are Christians with thoughts of suicide, who dread hearing that they’re weak and don’t have enough faith.

A quick Scripture, a brief prayer, and a ‘God bless you’ is not the answer they need. Jesus sends us with the Word, the Spirit and with the power to help them. To come alongside and care enough to love deeply, and long enough to bring hope. Where is He calling us to bring hope today?

Be Greatly Blessed!