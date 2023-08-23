Whether to cut your excessive consumption of refined sugar due to health challenges, manage your weight, reduce calorie intake, and blood sugar levels, or reduce the amount of added sugars in your meals; these healthy alternatives to sugar can offer you a variety of flavors, allowing you to experiment with different tastes and textures in your cooking and baking as you keep your health goals.

They include;

Date sugar or syrup(Dabino)

Date sugar is made from dried dates that have been ground into a fine powder. Date syrups also provide a natural sweetness along with vitamins and minerals.

The two forms are a good source of fiber and have a low glycemic index. It can be used in baking, cooking, and beverages.

How to make them

For Date Sugar;

Choose soft and moist dates and carefully remove the seeds from the dates. Dry the Dates either by placing them in the sun or in a preheated oven at a low temperature, around 150°F (65°C). Leave the dates for several hours until they are completely dry and slightly crispy.

Once dried, allow them to cool to room temperature. Then grind into sugar using a food processor, blender, or coffee grinder. To grind the dried dates into a fine powder, start with a small batch. If you want a finer consistency, you can filter the ground date sugar through a fine mesh sieve.

Store in an airtight container kept in a dry place away from direct sunlight. Due to its fiber content, date sugar might be slightly coarser than regular sugar.

For Date Syrup;

Start by removing the seeds from the dates. Then place them in a bowl and cover them with warm water, letting them soak for a few hours or overnight. This step helps soften the dates, making them easier to blend.

Drain the soaked dates and place them in a blender or food processor. Add a little water to help with blending. You can also add a small amount of lemon juice to prevent the syrup from darkening.

Blend the dates until they form a smooth paste. Depending on the consistency you desire, adjust the amount of water you add. For a thicker syrup, use less water; for a thinner syrup, use more water.

If you prefer a smoother syrup, you can strain the blended mixture through a fine mesh strainer to remove any solids.

Pour the paste into a saucepan. Heat it over medium-low heat and stir constantly. The mixture will start to thicken and darken as it cooks. This process can take around 20-30 minutes.

To check if the syrup has reached your desired consistency, dip a spoon into the mixture and let it cool slightly. The syrup should coat the back of the spoon. Keep in mind that the syrup will thicken further as it cools. Once it’s to your desired consistency, remove it from the heat and let it cool. Transfer the syrup to a clean, airtight container for storage.

Your date syrup can be used in various dishes, such as pancakes, oatmeal, yogurt, smoothies, beverages, and desserts. It will add depth to your meal.

Keep in mind that date sugar and syrup have a distinct caramel-like flavor, so it might alter the taste of your dishes slightly.

Honey

Honey is a natural sweetener obtained from bees or from the nectar of flowers. It is high in calories and has a glycemic index of 58, which is higher than some other sugar alternatives. due to its high fructose content., it’s advisable to consume it in moderation.

However, it is a good source of antioxidants and has antibacterial properties.

While processing honey at home would require specialized equipment and knowledge of beekeeping, it can be found in most Nigerian food stores and markets.

Stevia

Stevia is a plant-based sweetener. It has no calories and has a glycemic index of zero, which means it does not raise blood sugar levels. Stevia is extracted from the leaves of the stevia plant. Studies have also shown that people who use stevia instead of sugar tend to eat fewer calories and lose more weight.

It can also lower blood sugar levels, insulin levels, and HbA1c levels (a measure of long-term blood sugar control). Stevia does not promote tooth decay like sugar does and has antioxidants that can help protect your cells from damage.

Note that Stevia can have a bitter aftertaste if used in a high concentration. Although, a bit pricy, it is available in Nigerian supermarkets and online stores.

Fresh Fruits

Fruits are naturally sweet and a good source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They are also good sources of fiber which helps to prevent blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity.

However, fruits still contain sugar so they should be consumed in moderation, especially if you are trying to lose weight or control your blood sugar levels. Choose fruits that are lower in sugar, such as berries, apples, and pears where applicable. Also, limit your intake of processed dried fruits as they are concentrated sources of sugar.

Using ripe fruits like bananas or mashed berries can add natural sweetness to dishes like oatmeal, yogurt, or baked meals.

Agave Nectar

Agave nectar is a syrup that is made from the sap of the agave plant. It is a liquid sweetener and has a low glycemic index (GI) of 10-20, which means it does not raise blood sugar levels as quickly as sugar.

However, due to its high fructose content, agave nectar is high in calories and should be consumed in moderation. It also contains fructans, a type of prebiotic fiber that may improve digestion and immune function.

Agave nectar is available in many Nigerian supermarkets such as Spar and Shoprite, and in online stores like Jumia and Konga. When purchasing agave nectar, it is important to choose a brand that is organic and unprocessed as some agave nectars contain artificial sweeteners or other additives.

Monk Fruit Extract

The monk fruit extract is extracted from the fruit of the monk fruit tree. It is calorie-free and has a glycemic index of zero, which means it does not raise blood sugar levels.

Monk fruit extract has a sweet taste that is similar to sugar, but it is much sweeter, less of it is needed. It is not processed and does not contain any artificial ingredients, making it perfect for people who are trying to lose weight or control their blood sugar levels. It may also help to reduce inflammation by blocking the production of certain inflammatory molecules.

Although it is quite expensive, it is worth an investment. It is available in online stores and supermarkets in Nigeria. Make sure to choose a brand of monk fruit extract that is pure and unprocessed.

NOTE

If you have an underlying medical condition and you are considering using any of these sugar alternatives, it is best to talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian first.