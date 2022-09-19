SDH Merchant Bank Limited has convened important healthcare stakeholders to discuss the financing of the industry and the significance of its digitisation as part of its commitment to empowering businesses and supporting the growth of the economy.

In Nigeria, the health industry has been continuously disrupted during the last few decades. Due to the disadvantages of conventional methods in light of the global spread of new technologies, more organizations are starting to invest in the sector in order to assist it.

The goal of the SDH Merchant stakeholders’ event was to give answers to current problems in order to consolidate and accelerate expansion.

Mrs. Bukola Smith, managing director of FSDH Merchant Bank, remarked that the bank’s variety of financial solutions may increase revenue and promote financing in the healthcare industry at the event with the theme “Financing healthcare in Nigeria.”

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Fola Laoye, the founder of Iwosan Investments Limited, and Prof. Emmanuel Jeje, the medical director of Marigold Hospital, among others, were among the dignitaries and distinguished visitors at the occasion.

Abayomi promised that the Lagos state administration would keep pushing for legislation that would improve citizens’ access to healthcare and health insurance.

Stella-Marie Omogbai, the group head of corporate banking and branches, stated: “FSDH identified the healthcare sector as an area of focus.

And we assembled a team of medical experts and specialists that are familiar with the financial aspects of the healthcare industry.

“We set up a health desk manned by some of the most experienced doctors and practitioners. Since then, we have gone ahead to finance healthcare projects, support several hospitals/HMOs as well as partner with the private and public sectors including Lagos state.”