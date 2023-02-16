“God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power, who went about doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.” – Acts 10:38

In a vision, God revealed to Peter that he would be visited by Gentiles, which turned out to be colleagues of a devout centurion named Cornelius. They wanted Peter to accompany them. Based on traditional views, Peter might have rejected the invitation, but God directed him to go.

As he stood before these Gentiles, Peter summarized the Gospel by indicating that God had anointed Jesus with the Holy Spirit and power. He went about doing good. Jesus was able to heal all who were oppressed by the devil—not some but all!

That same Jesus is still on the throne. He has made available to believers today that same Holy Spirit. And that same power is available to heal, deliver, and do good. That same power is available to you.

Do you feel oppressed by health issues? Financial problems? Fears and doubts? Confusion? Relationships? You can be free of all oppression by the power of Jesus’ name.

Don’t allow the devil or the world to rob you of the victory God has prepared. Commit your needs to Him with a heart filled with faith. Stand on His promises. God anointed Jesus with the Holy Spirit and power. That same Spirit—that same power—is available to you!

Right now, the Bible tells us that He is ready to meet your every need. Call on Him. Believe Him for victory!

*Reflection Question:*

In what areas of your life do you need the anointing of the Holy Spirit?

*Prayer*

Father, here are problems I face: _________. I believe You will give me victory in every situation. Thank You! In Jesus’ name, amen.

