He Prepares A Banquet For you

‘Blessed are those servants whom the master finds alert when he comes; truly I tell you, he will fasten his belt and have them sit down to eat, and he will come and serve them.’ (Luke 12:37)

Dearly beloved, it’s time to rejoice!

For those who are found watchful and prepared for the return of Jesus will be handsomely rewarded.

In fact, Jesus says that the Master will serve and wait upon them at a sumptuous banquet he has prepared for them.

Our Saviour will wait upon us! Who are we, that we should be served by the Master himself!

Such is the pleasure that our King has for those who are ready for His return. As we serve Him faithfully and expectantly, so will we be amazed to find that He delights to serve us at His table in Heaven.

We are encouraged to be ready for that time (whether it be night or day) and to be in anticipation of the moment we see Him come. ‘Be dressed for action and have your lamps lit’ says Jesus. In other words, be ready to go with our Saviour as soon as He calls our name.

How prepared are we for His return? The devoted follower of Christ looks forward to this glorious time.

We will be ready and gladly follow our Lord.

Our hearts will earnestly cry out, ‘Come Lord Jesus!’

Is this your cry too?

Today, let’s recheck the temperature of our hearts towards Christ. Where do our affections honestly lay?

Is it with the Kingdom of God? Or with the illusions of this world?

Be ready, for the Lord of hosts is making a feast of rich foods, a feast of well-aged wines (Isaiah 25:6) so that we can be ‘wined and dined’ in His company!

You have been invited, to come and feast at His banquet table.

Will you heed His call?

Be Greatly Blessed!

Prayer:

Father, thank you for the banquet you’re preparing for me.

It’s humbling enough to be invited to dine with you, let alone be served by you.

What honour it is to be able to seat in your presence.

Keep me ready and prepared for the day of Jesus’ return.

Keep my heart set on you.

Let me not lose sight of what is yet to come.

Teach me to value your Kingdom, your Word, your Blessings, your Promises, and your Presence more than the illusions of the world.

For you are the One who never changes. Your love for me is my wealth and my source of strength.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

