Hawwal and Others set Record For Longest Recording Session : Hawwal Ogungbadero, a Nigerian actor-entrepreneur, musician, and the founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), along with 29 other musicians, broke a record in the music business by winning the longest recording marathon for 40 hours and 19 minutes. As a result, they were inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

This achievement was accomplished by the group BSMG, which also includes artists like Victor Oluwafemi otherwise known as Lordveejay; Komiti Obakpororo; Nwaizu Emmanuel (aka emrysmanuel); Aghughu Jeffrey Eraze, popularly known as Testii; Olatunji Jayesimi (aka D’spirit); Oyeyemi Olaide, also known as Skechy wonder; Abdulkareem Adama (aka ABK tha emperor); Balogun Alaba (aka Alabama); Gideon Ene better known as Cobby; Egbulugha Chinedu (aka Scotty); Oluwole Temitope popularly known as Enzzyboi.

Also on the team include; Abolade Onafuye (aka Abolade Bobby); Ajayi Martin (aka Marteenoh); Imorji Micheal (aka COT); Oyeneye Akeem, also known as Larkim; Njoku Michael (aka Wordplay Michael); Peace Effiong (aka Peddygree); Aisha Hameed (aka Reespect); Daniel Williams (aka Danchyke); Emmanuel Olamide (aka Yvng Twinkler); Ayomide Oluwaseyi, popularly known as Samiie Fxz; Shina Emmanuel (aka Momentum); Ajao Damilola (aka TRILOGY); Osuji Chinyere (aka Dachi); Usifo Moses (aka Mouzies); Marvellous Ibitoye (aka Marvell grey); Williams Chukwudi (aka El-the creator) and Tarcisio Cozzi, better known as Cozzi were among the artists who made history at the Guinness World Record.

Hawwal, who has appeared in prominent TV programs including Jenifa’s Diary and Moms at War as well as in TV shows and advertisements across Africa, claimed that the effort was made to promote Nigerian musicians and artists by amplifying them on a well-known platform like the Guinness World Records.

He added that it was not a simple assignment to set the new record with 29 other brilliant artists who contributed to numerous music instrumentals continuously for a record time of 40 hours 19 minutes, but the group was thrilled to succeed.

“I am happy that the aim was indeed achieved. I intend to support local artists from within my community and give them a platform to express their creativity. It took us about three months to plan.”

“The adjudication stage took a while until we eventually got the approval and we began processing for the certificate. We were resilient to the very end and we are happy that it is a success story today. We held the recording session at Sambol Production Studio in Lagos and we thank God that this has projected us to the world,” he concluded.

Who is Hawwal Ogungbadero?

Hawwal Olanrewaju Emmanuel Ogungbadero is an actor, musician, director, and R&B performer. He began his acting career by taking part in a play produced by the Thespian Family Theatre (TFT), and he later had an appearance in the television series “Jenifa’s Diary.”

Hawwal has portrayed the main characters in important TV series, Nollywood films, and TV shows and commercials all over Africa.

Hawwal was born on March 20, 1993, and is of British and Nigerian ancestry.

