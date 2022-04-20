Having many children when you’re poor is wickedness – Table Shaker

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has taken a major swipe at poor people who give birth to many children.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said birthing many children when one is poor wickedness.

He wrote:

Don’t have children because your brother is rich. That is what leads to inter generational resentment. You expect him to look after your kids and when he does not, you resent him and teach your kids to hate him. Have children according to your ability to care for them.

If your rich brother has two children and you, his poor brother, has nine, it is not only your brother that is wicked for not helping you. You too are very wicked, for not helping yourself. Your brother is expanding his salary, while you are expanding your family. Which one is an act of stupidity?

