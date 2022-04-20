Friday, April 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Will Northern governors’ ban on Almajiri system be the game-changer?

Having many children when you’re poor is wickedness – Table Shaker

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

Popular Nigerian Table Shaker, Reno Omokri has taken a major swipe at poor people who give birth to many children.

In a post on Facebook, the former presidential aide said birthing many children when one is poor wickedness.

He wrote:

Don’t have children because your brother is rich. That is what leads to inter generational resentment. You expect him to look after your kids and when he does not, you resent him and teach your kids to hate him. Have children according to your ability to care for them.

If your rich brother has two children and you, his poor brother, has nine, it is not only your brother that is wicked for not helping you. You too are very wicked, for not helping yourself. Your brother is expanding his salary, while you are expanding your family. Which one is an act of stupidity?

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers Abuja-Based Book Publishers
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

NEWS

TNC TV

RADIO

REPORT

MORE

©2022. The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.