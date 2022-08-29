If life seems to be taking you into a valley of darkness, desperation or difficulty, and you find yourself worried to the point that you are no longer walking by faith and instead relying on sight, it might be time to get back on track to regain the steadfast faith you once knew.

In times past, you probably attended church and sang songs of praise. God’s faithfulness and provision were tangibly evident in your life, and you lifted your hands and declared with all your heart, “I believe in God.”

But the stakes back then didn’t seem as high as they do right now. Now it seems more difficult to wrap your mind around the thought that these challenges you’ve been facing might actually be God calling you to a whole new level of trust — a trust that once again involves walking “by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7).

It’s now time for you to regain faith in His Word so you can stand firm against challenges that may seem impossible.

The writer of Hebrews called this kind of high-level faith “the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1).

You may be facing unemployment, financial worries, or relationship challenges—worries that can’t really be seen—but God is calling you to believe Him, even when everything around you says the opposite. He is calling you to declare that, in every area of your need, “My God shall supply” (Philippians 4:19).

You Are in a Perfect Place

Whatever deep need you may be facing right now, you are actually in a good place—the perfect place for God’s provision.

Now is the time to embrace more than just a casual, wavering faith that might be strong today, but weak tomorrow. That’s the type of faith the devil seeks out so he can destroy it completely. That’s his specialty: finding individuals who become distracted by anxieties and worry.

If your faith is not rock solid, you stand to be destroyed by the tremendous outpouring of trials, distress, and wickedness that has come and upon this world.

Instead, it’s in God’s heart that you be ready for anything that you may come up against. He is perfectly willing and able to get you ready through His Holy Spirit and His Word, but your faith must be active.

*God is calling you to come out and walk more boldly. Are you prepared to meet Him? He is ready to help you rebuild and strengthen the foundation of your life so you can experience the blessings, prosperity, and abundance He has planned for you!*