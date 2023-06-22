Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Harrysong tells wife I go still marry second wife sha

Harrysong tells wife I go still marry second wife sha

Augustina John June 22, 2023 0
Harrysong tells wife

Harrysong, a well-known musician and performer, makes a scene by reminding everyone of his wife’s birthday.

The singer who late last year welcomed a daughter with his lovely wife, honors his wife on her birthday.

Harrysong thanked his wife for being a wonderful woman in a statement shared on his Instagram account, but he also reminded her that he planned to take a second wife.

He said this:

The birthday note has subsequently elicited conflicting responses from online users. Some thought it was disrespectful, while others thought it was funny.

Comments following Harrysong’s birthday note to his wife

woleadebayo noted: “maybe e don give one girl belle, he dey take style tell the wife soon we go kuku know.”

nigerianfirstbarbie_ noted: “Very stupid joke no respect for your wife rubbish”

luxurynfancykiddies said: “Haaaaaa God help me train my sons better so they will never be the reason anyone’s daughter will enter depression or feel less 😢”

umycutie stated: “If he thinks this is a joke, he should know it is outrightly disrespectful… Until you start behaving like Yul disturbing us nonsense.”

okm_herbal penned: “If she’s a good woman and you love her, wetin you need second wife for exactly? Problem?”

 

