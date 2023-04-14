Manchester United were denied all three points via an own goal in their first leg UEFA Europa League first tie against Sevilla at Old Trafford. Malacia and Harry Maguire’s late own goal denied Manchester United three points during the encounter last night.

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice in the first half of the game, giving the Red Devils an early lead. Harry Maguire and Malacia’s own goal in the 84th and 90+1 minutes denied United three points.

Ten Hag speaks about how unlucky they are:

“There were some unlucky moments, injuries. We had to make some subs with injuries. Rapha [Varane] at half-time. Also, Anthony Martial, we had to sub him because it was his first game after [injury] – his first start. Antony as well, and Bruno [Fernandes] because they were close to a second booking. So, we had to make some subs and then lose control in the unlucky moment [Sevilla’s first goal]. Another unlucky moment with Licha, Martinez. We have 10 [men] and we conceded two own goals. It was bad luck, and we have to deal with that. Of course, we have to learn, we have to kill the game, but still everything is open for the next game.”