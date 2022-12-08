Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, has told BBC Sports that there is a belief that England can win the World Cup in Qatar. England under the guidance of Gareth Southgate in 2018 finished 4th in the World Cup in Russia and in the last two years played in the final of EURO against Italy. England has since 1966 struggled to win a trophy.

Maguire has started every World Cup game for England in Qatar, despite the 29-year-old struggling with game time at club level since the arrival of Lisandro Martínez and Erik ten Hag.

“I think that’s the one thing I’d say that’s a lot different from the 2018 squad to this squad – I think we really believe that it is possible,” said the Manchester United captain.

“I played in 2018, and we got to the semi-final and I think a lot of the lads were happy. You were happy to be part of the semi-final.

“You know that whatever happened in that semi-final, that you’d go home and be classed as a hero and everyone would be patting you on the back.

“I think now there’s a belief that we’ve got to win this tournament. It is a good change in the mentality.

“Of course, we know how tough it is going to be. I think there are probably five or six teams with the same belief.

“But in 2018, we probably weren’t one of those teams that had that belief. Now there’s five or six who have that belief, and we’re one of them.”

“I don’t read too much, if I’m being honest,” he said. “You pick up bits and bobs, and maybe my family read things more than me. I tell them to stay off [social media], but maybe they don’t because it’s a habit for most people these days.

“I read little bits and bobs, but I’m 29 years old, the captain of Manchester United and have made 52 appearances for my country.

“So, when I look back on my career and put everything into perspective, if I was a young boy, then I’m living the dream. I’m doing everything I always wanted to do.

“Where I’m at the moment, the next stage of my career, I want to start winning trophies.

“The last year has been difficult, and I haven’t played as well as I’ve done in the previous five years at the top level.

“But I think during a career there’s only probably Lionel Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo] who are the only two who’ve not had a dip in their careers.

“It’s a 15-year career if you’re lucky really, there’s no way really, especially with all the scrutiny that’s on defenders these days, you’re not going to have dips.

“I’m probably going to have another one as well, but it’s how you come back, how you bounce back from them. You’ve got to remain focused and keep the belief in yourself.”