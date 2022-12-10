Anambra State Government had earlier received a report on the blockage of the road leading into Anambra State from Head Bridge, Onitsha, by lorries loaded with plain wood products.

Following the directives of the Governor, the Special Adviser on Security and the Managing Director, OCHA Brigade moved to the location. On arrival, they engaged with the Police Area Commander of Onitsha, DPOs of Head Bridge and Harbour, the lorry drivers’ leadership and two flying revenues concessionaires.

The matter was resolved based on four key resolutions:

1. Government shall deal decisively with anybody found on the road without accreditation as a revenue agent and at an approved revenue collection point.

2. The Government enforcement bodies (ANJET and OCHA Brigade) shall work with transport bodies, contractors and security agencies to ensure revenue collection is sanitized.

3. Only Government-accredited revenue collection points shall aggregate appropriate revenue collection agents.

4. Government has declared wanted, all notorious criminals terrorizing drivers on the roads and shall deal with them decisively.

The State wishes to use this opportunity to solicit the cooperation of all well-meaning citizens particularly with the new Government approach to revenue generation, which the government is working hard to sanitize.

The State Government will not spare any effort to fish out illegal revenue collectors and bring them to book.

The state government urged Ndi Anambra to go about their normal duties and to avail themselves of the helplines of the State (07039896429, 09017280990, 09076237441, 08093175528, 09187514891, 09168041120 and 08124153139) in order to report any untoward incident on the roads and in the markets, in an effort to build a peaceful and liveable Anambra State.