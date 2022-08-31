He dawned! 30th of August, hours before the heraldment of the ember month. Like any other child, jubilation and celebration were not spared. What he was destined to be, nobody knew. As days became months and months years, like the petal of a flower, the colour and beauty of his destiny began to unfold.

Slow and steady he has been consistent, speaking, writing in a manner that shows him no less a leader.

He speaks and writes with a punch that makes him the delight of all. “Cardinal” Hassan has been around for a while, speaking truth to power, raising concerns, daring authorities and powers with the hard and bitter truth that proceeds from him.

He cares less whose ox is gored, the porridge of Jacob wasn’t enough for him to contemplate selling his birth rights, on the path of truth he plys even when voices were muffled, lips sealed, he voice echoed with the courage that defies the fear of death.

He became a Bishop when many thought it was long over due. When he eventually became one, his popularity has remained bourgoned, not because of his Bishopric position but more of his resilience in speaking truth to power, a terrain he already built his constituency in.

Hassan of 15 years ago remains Hassan of today, his followers never wane, his hands and voice, writing and speaking, maintaining the tempo and giving nobody room to doubt his patriotism and desire to see a Nigeria of our dream.

I have looked around, East, West, North and South, non is more qualified than him to be made a Cardinal. The Prince of the church, whose voice can never be swallowed amidst challenges.

He is not a Cardinal officially ,but in principle he deserves it if not long over due. He is a ,”Cardinal”, not a positional one by Papal creation, but he is one by virtue of the many heartfelt interventions, initiatives, and cerebral defence of both the church and society when it matters.

“Cardinal” Hassan is a rare breed! He is an enigma, a colossus, a social crusader, a journalist, an activist with a class, a shepherd of souls.

To him that feels pain when things are bad, to him that loses peace of mind when justice is denied, to him that roars and barks at the very ugly trends that make us less beings, to him that risks life to speak truth, I say happy birthday .

The cap of a Cardinal fits perfectly on your head. You have paid your dues and your name written with gold in the hall of fame.

Continue being yourself. Your impact on many isn’t built on your status as either as a priest or Bishop. It is in you, part of you, your destiny and primary call ,every other things are secondary.

Without sounding flattery, you have done well Bishop Hassan Kuka. Posterity will surely be kind to you and when eventually the history of Nigeria will be written, your name would not be an appendage, but a chapter. When the history of the church in Nigeria will be written, your name will be a reference point to so many issues.

You are a brand, both the lay people and the clergy will strive to become.

At 70 years you still look strong and stunning. Grace of truth and integrity, grace of being the voice of the voiceless etc has been the oil, giving you the strength, health and longevity many envy and desire.

Continue in this your might, for the Nigeria of our dream is about to dawn.

Happy belated birthday Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka. Better late than never.

Jarlath Uche Opara