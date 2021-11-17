See what happening is doing
It is occupying the mind
Like presenting the blind
Images he may not find
Telling man to rest and being the rest
if he must
Taking away impossibilities,
as spontaneous grace on old law
Hardening possibilities; when time refuses to move
Turning ignorance to knowledge, the dumb is called wise
Confounding perceived knowledge, as oxygen kills virus
Oh, it’s nowhere to be found, like shadow in the night
it’s everywhere and even now
Understanding it is braving regret, but miracle of change man will accept
he may seek control; influence will do
Wishes want to be happening
Is happening-yesterday still in business
Never-learning, it’s not always understood
As it makes and breaks aged laws
Tangible or not, it’s not imaginations, real
No mutual contract with consciousness or its opposite
Save it is submissive to speech, it will never know peace
The great chemist will take no drug
And man the poor and mighty doctor suffers much
At the sound of gunshots
From war or saluting soldiers
Fear, anxiety or indifference at home
In all these, where and what is happening
Behind the scene or before the screen, it is working
It can’t be sleeping, but can be the sleep
It is not found in death, but in the dying
It is found in life and in living
The cycling catalyst to questions for answers
It is bringing questions and giving answers, with no business taking them
One and so many things are happening
But man knows not which to know
See what happening is doing, what can be done to it
Grasp, cut the wonder and continue O happening
At times man is causing
But not forever cursed to be caused
There are spirits behind
Seen by the wise and blind
In the dried season of what happened [yesterday] he is swimming
Minding and not minding what will happen
Never apprehending happening
Imaginations are not
For if found in thinking
Reality would be nothing
With success man shall be denying
But there is no embargo on the mind
For it must take and give
Particularly happening is labour
Broadly/generally is birthing
Criticism is only/just moving
Whether it stops or not, you should know what’s happening
See what is happening
What is man doing
Even when no one knows what he’s doing and the doing
One should know what’s happening
Circumstances are led in the living
Circumstances/and lead to an end
Happening is with –and to- everyone
Ubiquitously in his universe
But man’s questions on it
Merely of good and bad, sweet and bitter
To us, the crux of the matter
