Awka

Unidentified armed hoodlums, popularly known as Unknown Gunmen, terrorizing Anambra State and its residents, have resurfaced with fresh warnings and declaration, after few months of calmness and silence.

The warnings and the declaration are those of sit-at-home in many communities across the state, most especially communities in Nnewi South Local Government Area and its environs.

According to a source from the area, the gunmen, who claim to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), stormed the streets, parks and market places in the local government area, over the weekend, to deliver their message.

It was gathered that the heavily-armed men stormed the Eke Ọsụ Market in Osumenyi in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State, and some other daily markets in Nnewi South Local Government Area on Saturday with handbills, posters and other leaflets, which they distributed to the people.

The posters warned the people to stay tightly indoors from today Monday, May 8, to Thursday, May 11, 2023, as there will be total lockdown in the entire Igbo land on those days.

Some unconfirmed sources claimed that the gunmen, who came on motorcycles and shuttle buses, also went around with megaphones and microphones to announce the sit-at-home order and issue their warning, while also releasing some bullets into the air to register their seriousness.

They, however, did not disclose the reason(s) for the declaration of the sit-at-home, neither did they say who authorised them to embark on such.

One of the handbills distributed by the Unknown Gunmen, as was obtained by our reporter read:

“Notice! Notice!! Notice!!!

“THERE WILL BE TOTAL LUCK DAWN In Biafra Land

“Starting From 8TH, 9TH, 10TH, AND 11TH MAY, 2023

“From 6.00am — 6.00pm

“Each Day

“BE WARNED.”

Meanwhile, when contacted for his reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was no such report before him.