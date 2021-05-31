Gunmen Murder Former Enugu High Court Judge

310 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 31, 2021
Awka – Justice Stanley Nnaji, a former Judge of the Enugu State High Court has been shot and killed by unknown gunmen.
The former judge was shot and killed on Sunday, a source with Enugu State Police Command confirmed on Monday.
In a video that had gone viral on social media, the former Judge was dragged out of his car by three men on masks and shot three times at close range.
It was gathered that Justice Nnaji was a Judge of the Enugu State High Court until he was dismissed following his role in the removal of Governor Chris Ngige, the then Governor of Anambra State in 2006 via a questionable ex-parte order.
Remember me