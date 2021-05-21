Gunmen Attack Catholic Church In Katsina, Kill Priest, Kidnap Another

275 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 21, 2021
Some unknown gunmen on Thursday night attacked St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church Malunfashi in Katsina State and kidnapped Two Priests.
According to the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), in a statement obtained by TNC, the two priests are Frs Joe Keke and Alphonsus Bello.
It was stated that Fr Joe Keke the former parish priest, now in residence is in his late 70s while Fr Alphonsus Bello (parish priest) is in his 30s.
“This morning the body of Fr Alphonsus was found lifeless in the farmland behind the Catechetical Traning School, Malunfashi. The whereabouts of Fr. Joe Keke is still unknown. No contact has been made thus far,” the statement said.
