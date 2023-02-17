Awka

Anambra State Police Command on Friday, alerted of an attack on staff of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and other adhoc staff in Anambra.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson for Anambra State Police command in a press release said the staff were undergoing training when the gunmen struck.

“The INEC staff, with some corps members, university undergraduates and some MDA officials on the training program of Adhoc staff for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections were disrupted by the armed men.

“No life was lost, as joint security team successfully rescued and prevented the armed men from hurting the electoral officials on an assignment at Ukpor high school, Nnewi South LGA.

“Joint security patrols have been intensified in the area and efforts are still ongoing to track down the criminal elements.”

Ikenga said the success in the policing strategy adopted by the state Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng was responsible for the feat.

He said the system is potent and dynamic and can respond to any emergency and security concerns, and will ensure a hitch-free 2023 elections in the state.

1 total views, 1 views today