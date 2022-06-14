Gunmen abduct worshippers at a Celestial church during a vigil in Ogun

Two Worshippers were abducted during a vigil at Celestial Church of Christ, Oshoffa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, the Ogun state police has confirmed.

The two kidnapped are Oluwaseun Ajose, an Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami, who was said to be a Sunday School Teacher, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

A police spokesman on disclosing to Sahara Reporters about the horrendous incident said

“There was a kidnapping incident there, while they were having a vigil. Some kidnappers stormed the church and kidnapped some people. But as we are talking now, we are on their trail,”

The Shepherd of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo also spoke with Sahara Reporters about the occurrence.

“When my Assistant Shepherd called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers refused to speak with me twice. But on his third attempt, they spoke with me and demanded 50 Million naira ransom.

“I told them that I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”