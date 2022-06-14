Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Gunmen abduct worshippers at a Celestial church during a vigil in Ogun

Gunmen abduct worshippers at a Celestial church during a vigil in Ogun

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Two Worshippers were abducted during a vigil at Celestial Church of Christ, Oshoffa Parish at Wasimi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, the Ogun state police has confirmed.

The two kidnapped are Oluwaseun Ajose, an Assistant Shepherd of the parish, and Dagunro Ayobami, who was said to be a Sunday School Teacher, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

A police spokesman on disclosing to Sahara Reporters about the horrendous incident said

“There was a kidnapping incident there, while they were having a vigil. Some kidnappers stormed the church and kidnapped some people. But as we are talking now, we are on their trail,”

The Shepherd of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwaojomo also spoke with Sahara Reporters about the occurrence.

“When my Assistant Shepherd called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers refused to speak with me twice. But on his third attempt, they spoke with me and demanded 50 Million naira ransom.

“I told them that I am a servant of God, nobody pays me a salary. I have spoken with the Ogun State Commissioner of Police. The command is on the matter.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle