Police in Anambra State have killed one gunman, during an attack on Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The state police command’s public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this to journalists in a press release.

He said: “Today the 13th of February, 2023 by 2:15 am, police operatives foiled an attack by armed men on the Ogidi Police station, demobilize one of the armed men, and recovered many expended cartridges and 25 litres of PMS.”

Ikenga said the hoodlums suspected to have come to burn down the police facility arrived at about 2am in large number, using cars and motorcycles.

“They came in their numbers with an unmarked Toyota Hiace bus, a Toyota Hilux and three motorcycles, and started shooting indiscriminately and attempted to gain access into Ogidi Police Station, Idemili North.

“They were fiercely resisted by police officers on duty and due to the superior gunfire of the operatives, the hoodlums fled the scene while one of the armed men was neutralized by the operatives,” he said.

The Anambra PPRO disclosed that the police facility is intact, and that no casualty was recorded on the side of the police.

He added that the area has been reinforced by the tactical teams of the command, and operation is still ongoing, and that further details of their hunt for the perpetuators will be revealed subsequently.

Recent days have seen a renewed attack on police facilities and personnel in Anambra State by yet to be identified persons.

Recently, a police facility in Ihiala was attacked, while Obosi and some other parts have experienced same.

The most recent was the killing of three police men from Delta State Police command, who were on official duty to Abia State.

The men were intercepted in Ihiala, and three out of the four of them in the vehicle were murdered.