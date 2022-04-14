Gunman Killed As Police In Anambra Foil Attack On Formation

Anambra State Police command Thursday morning, killed a member of an armed group after they attempted to attack another police station in the state.

TNC gathered that the gang of gunmen had attacked Nteje police station, but luck ran out on them when operatives of the command got a tip off and launched a counter on them.

On Tuesday, some gunmen had attacked a police station at Atani in Ogbaru Council Area, killing four police officers and razing down the station, while a police station at Uga in Aguata LGA was also attacked, resulting in the death of a personnel.

Anambra State Police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who disclosed the latest attack on Nteje police station, said the gunmen visited the state at 3am on Thursday.

He said the CP led operatives to the affected police station, where one of the gunmen was killed and a rifle and magazine recovered from him.

Ikenga in a press release said: “Anambra Police Operatives led by CP Echeng Echeng today 14/4/2022 at about 3am foiled an attack by gunmen at Nteje Divisional headquarters Oyi LGA.

“The Operatives recovered one type O6 rifle, one magazine and fifty- three live ammunition of 5.56mm and charms.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Echeng, led the crack squad, when responding to the distress call as the station came under attack by the deadly gang. The Police Operatives decisively dealt with the assailants.

“During the gun duel, one of the gunmen was neutralized and due to the superior fire of the police operatives made the assailants flee the scene.

“The station was secured and all police operatives and arms are intact,” Ikenga said.

The spokesperson quoted CP Echeng as reiterating that the command will not relent in delivering on its mandate on protection of life and properties.

He also commended the officers and men of the command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to weed out all criminal elements in the State.

