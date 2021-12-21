Rivers Renaissance, a Port Harcourt-based youth political group does not appear to be in a hurry to abort its political confrontation with Governor Nyesom Wike.

For the smoking youth group, they want Wike to openly declare he owes his rise in politics to Transportation Minister,Chibuike Amaechi.

President General of the group, Dokubo Dan-Tamuno, in a statement wired to this reporter claims that Wike is still indebted to Amaechi for his achievements in politics.

While faulting Wike’s claims that Amaechi frustrated his ministerial nomination under the Jonathan administration, Rivers Renaissance said there was no iota of veracity in the governor’s claim, adding that rather than struggle to demonise the minister at the slightest opportunity, Governor Wike should be eternally grateful to Amaechi for his political achievements.

While addressing the first convocation of Pamo Medical University on Saturday, Wike re-echoed that Amaechi frustrated his nomination as a minister under the President Goodluck Jonathan administration

The group frowned at the governor’s claim, dismissing it as blatant falsehood without merit. “Amaechi supported your second term bid as chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Council even in the face of opposition from the Obio-Akpor people.

‘’ He supported your emergence as Deputy and later President of ALGON, made you his Chief of Staff (CoS) in defiance to your preference for Commissioner for Finance. He also nominated you for appointment as minister.

‘’Even when security agencies wrote a negative report about you on grounds of financial malfeasance and patronage of cult groups among other sundry issues, he took it personal and ensured you were cleared. How do you speak ill of such a man with so much ingratitude?

‘’Your success story and climb on life’s perilous ladder can never be complete without Amaechi and if he (Amaechi) wanted to replace your nomination he could have easily done it especially with the initial reluctance by former President Jonathan in accepting your nomination.

‘’Rather than withdraw your nomination Amaechi stoically insisted that your nomination should be accepted at the risk of unsettling the former President. Remember that the former President initially questioned your nomination on the grounds that he did not know you’’, the group said.

The obviously embittered group is allegedly describing Wike as ‘’a man without character’’ who should rather use the opportunity offered at events to market his administration’s policy thrust and direction for the education sector in the state, he preferred to chase vainglory – a character trait that underlines everything he does.

“It’s a shame that Wike has gone hysterical over Amaechi and its unfortunate his abhorrence and obsession to tar his former boss (Amaechi) with the worst possible brush will destroy him beyond redemption.

‘’Rather than use the convocation to tell the world about sustainable development initiative for the education sector in the State (if there was any), he ended up de-marketing his own government. What a wasted opportunity’’, Dan-Tamuno said.

The group then commended Amaechi for promoting inclusiveness and harnessing the diversity of Rivers people in the interest of the state, and called on the minister to ignore Wike and his alleged rabble-rousing.