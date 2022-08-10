Reports have it that gunmen have once again hit the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to emerging reports, the robbery incident took place between 5.00 am and 6:15am on the long bridge, near Warewa bus stop.

The attack left a vehicle shattered as many other motorists plying the road at that time abandoned their vehicles and fled for safety.

“There was a robbery and because of the robbery, people out of fear began to run. Some people hit the cars of others. Someone is lying on the ground lifeless, and we heard that someone was killed,” A passenger identified as Abayomi, told Within Nigeria.

“We were not able to move close, buses were turning back. The police have come there now, but it took a while before they came,” Abayomi added.

It is understood that the Police showed up with no comprehensive report but later confirmed nobody died in the attack, but a vehicle was shattered and the person injured is receiving treatment already.

The Divisional Police Officer, Abdulfathai Ogunsanya told Within Nigeria that “My men are at the scene of the crime now. We have not got any comprehensive report so we cannot tell you whether someone was killed or not.”

Clarifying the situation, Ogunsanya later confirmed: ”I just spoke to the officer on the scene. He said that nobody died. A vehicle was shattered and the person involved is in the hospital receiving treatment as we speak.”