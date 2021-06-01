Gulak’s Murder, A Political Assassination – Imo Gov, Uzodinma

46 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 1, 2021
Awka -The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has described the murder of an Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, as a clear case of political assassination.
The former Presidential Aide was brutally murdered on Sunday, May 30th, 2021, while on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo state capital.
In a press conference on Monday, the Imo State Governor condemned the killing of Gulak but said circumstances surrounding his case suggest he was assassinated for political reasons.
In his words, “Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him. Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination. According to reports by the police, he was shot in cold blood and the assailants did not remove a pin from him. It is most benumbing that people chose to waste such an innocent blood in such a dastardly and cowardly manner.”
He said the incident came to him as a shock.
“The death of this compatriot is a personal loss to me because he was an invaluable friend and brother whose sense of justice, fairness and uprightness endeared him to me. I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me. I was getting ready to go to church when the sad news came and I could not attend the service again. It was simply one of the most devastating news I have had in my life and I am yet to recover from the shock. It remains a puzzle to me why anyone would want to murder him in this gruesome and vicious manner,” Uzodinma lamented.
The governor assured that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors, stressing that they will not escape their deserved punishment.
The Imo state governor maintained that such dastardly act is neither the character of Igbos, nor in their tradition or culture.
“We must condemn this callous act. I will urge everybody to exercise restraint and allow the police to continue with their investigations, which I understand is already yielding positive results as some arrests have already been made. I commend the police for their speed so far in handling this case.
“It is reassuring that the President and Commander in Chief, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured the nation that the perpetrators of this heinous crime would be apprehended and punished.
“On our part as a government, we are not sparing any effort in ensuring that the murderers of this patriot are quickly arrested and prosecuted for their evil deeds.
Imo people are very hospitable. The events of the last few weeks do not represent who we truly are.
“I believe that the ongoing police investigations will uncover the whole truth; it is common knowledge that those who are innocent need not be afraid. But the guilty will never go scot-free, certainly not in this instant case. Let me also through this medium commiserate with relations and families of victims of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry and stray bullets in Imo state and to inform you that the government has been reaching out and will continue to reach out to all other victims,” Uzodinma assured.
