Guinness World Record Confirms Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci, as new record holder of cooking marathon

Nigeria Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has been recognized as the holder of the longest cooking marathon by the Guinness World Record. On 15th May, Hilda Baci offset the 87 hours 45 minutes record set by Lata Tandon in 2019.

Hilda received a wave of support from Nigerians for her outstanding 100 hour non-stop cooking marathon.

“After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual).”

A Chef popularly known as Chef Dammy from Ekiti State has started a terrific mission of 120 hour cooking marathon to offset Hilda’s record.

